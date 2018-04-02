Consumer News: 7,000 pounds of ground beef recalled
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 7,000 pounds of raw ground beef are being recalled after it failed to go through inspection before being shipped to super markets in nine states.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Texas Meat Packers packaged and shipped the products to various states including Arkansas and Mississippi.
The recalled products include the following:
- 5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS,” with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18.
- 5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS,” with a case code of 36989 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18 and a use-by date of 03/23/19.
- Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.
- Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/24/18, and a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248253 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.
No one has become sick from consuming the product, but the company is voluntarily recalling the meat out of an abundance of caution.
The affected product will have “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection.