Condom-snorting challenge causes concerns

Eating Tide Pods is so yesterday. Today’s new dumb Internet challenge is snorting condoms up your nose and pulling them out of your mouth.

Condom Challenge videos have been circulating on YouTube for a while but have resurfaced recently, CBS News reports.

But doctors and school officials are urging young people not to take the challenge. The practice could be dangerous to your sinuses and potentially life-threatening if the condom gets stuck in your throat.

To see what it looks like, click the video below (Warning: It’s gross).