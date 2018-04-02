× Boil-water notice issued for some in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A precautionary boil-water notice has been issued for some utility customers in DeSoto County.

The notices were issued for about 768 customers in the Buena Vista Lakes area.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a system wide pressure loss due to an electrical malfunction at the well.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.