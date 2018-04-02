Big River Crossing bridge to light up nights in honor of MLK50

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big River Crossing, the lighted pedestrian bridge over the Mississippi River in Downtown Memphis, will stage dynamic light shows each evening from Monday through Wednesday.

The special lighting is in honor of the MLK50 events commemorating the 50th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King’s assassination in Memphis.

The 15-minute dynamic light shows will take place every hour on the hour after sundown until 10 p.m.. In between , the bridge’s LED lights will glow white and red.

Big River Crossing is asking people to share photos of the lights shows on their Facebook page.