3 people stabbed early Easter Morning, suspect in custody

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a woman for stabbing three people on Easter Sunday.

Police say that the stabbing occurred just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, in the 600 block of Beale Street. Witnesses told officers that multiple people had been assaulted.

The first victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but is now in stable condition. The other two victims were not transported to the hospital.

Police say Velma Young has been charged with Aggravated Assault.