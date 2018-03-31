× Woman charged for stealing hygiene products and using her sisters name

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was charged with multiple accounts of identity theft and burglary after stealing deodorant from a Cash Savers on Madison Avenue, police say.

The Memphis Police Department was called by a security guard who had detained 49-year-old Kellie Grace for stealing nearly $50 dollars worth of hygiene products on March, 28.

Police say that Grace originally gave them her sister’s name. Police later confirmed that that was not her real name and that she had received a misdemeanor for stealing just two days before.