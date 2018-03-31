× Two car crash on North White Station Road left car in half

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A two-car crash on North White Station Road left a car in half Saturday morning, police say.

Memphis Police say 19-year-old Devien Cunningham was turning northbound on White Station Road and Summers when the accident happened.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Sammy Tires caught the aftermath on Facebook Live.

Cunningham was arrested.

Cunningham was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, no driver’s license, and financial responsibility.

According to police Cunningham fled from a traffic stop prior to the accident.

Officers say due to him only having a traffic charge they did not pursue him.