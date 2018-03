× Body found in Hyde Park, police on scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are currently on the scene in Hyde Park, where a body has been found.

Police received a suspicious activity call that led them to the scene in the 1100 block of Springdale Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in one of the homes.

Details are scarce at the point. WREG has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.