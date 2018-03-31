× Man robbed after meeting woman on social media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were charged with aggravated robbery after they used social media to lure a victim to their home Thursday, police say.

Michael Cook called the Memphis Police Department after he was robbed of nearly $100 dollars by two armed men.

Cook told police he met a woman on social media that called herself ‘Shay’. They agreed to meet her home.

When Cook arrived he saw Jamie Ledlow, a different woman, on the couch. When one man armed with a revolver and the other a shotgun stepped out, Cook told police.

Police say after taking the money he had on him, Cook was taken to his car where they took some additional money and his phone.

The suspects allowed Cook to leave in his car, where he left and called the police.

When police returned to the suspect’s apartment and eventually found Ledlow with nearly the same amount of cash that was stolen from Cook, Police say.

Police asked Ledlow if told anyone was with her in her apartment. She told police that her boyfriend and Courtney Bobo had been with her.

Police were able to locate Bobo. They question the two suspects and later charged them with aggravated robbery.

Bobo denies being involved.