MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are currently on the scene in Hyde Park, where a body has been found.

Police received a suspicious activity call that led them to the scene in the 1100 block of Springdale Avenue.

At 3:52 p.m. MPD responded to suspicious person call at 1155 Springdale. The complaint discovered a deceased male on the side of the residence.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing death investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 31, 2018

According to the police, the complaint called after discovering a dead body on the side of one of the homes.

Police say that the cause of death is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing death investigation.