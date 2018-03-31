× 2 people killed in East Memphis car crash

Memphis, Tenn. — Two people were killed in a car crash that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the Memphis police, the crash happened just before 2 a.m.

Police responded to the area of S. Perkins & Spottswood. There, they found a crashed Honda Accord with two people inside.

After investigating the scene, police determined that the driver crashed into a tree near the 600 block of S. Perkins. Police say the driver had been traveling south at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.