× 12 and 13-year-old brothers die after Orange Mound house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A house fire near Orange Mound that claimed three lives has claimed two more victims after two brothers passed away Saturday afternoon, family says.

Lyketa Graham, the mother of 4-year-old Travis Murrell, who died Thursday morning in a house fire in the 1200 block of Inman, confirmed that Christyon Johnson, 13, and Charles Johnson III, 12, passed away at LeBonheur Children hospital.

In addition to Travis Murrell Jr, Charles Johnson III and Christyon Johnson, 43-year-old Patrice Graham and 66-year-old Patricia Baker also died in the house fire.

More than 50 people gathered for a candle light vigil on Friday night to express their love and support to the family affected.