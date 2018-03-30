× The Latest: 1 officer fired, 1 suspended in Louisiana death

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Latest on fatal shooting of a black man by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

A source says one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a black man in Baton Rouge has been fired and the other will be suspended.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because an official announcement hadn’t been made, said officer Blane Salamoni, who shot Alton Sterling in a July 2016 struggle will be fired.

The other officer, officer Howie Lake II, will be suspended for three days.

The shooting set off widespread protests.

___

11:30 a.m.

A Louisiana police chief plans to announce whether he is disciplining two white officers for the fatal shooting of a black man whose death set off widespread protests.

At a press conference scheduled for Friday evening, Baton Rouge police Chief Murphy Paul also is expected to release body camera footage and other videos of the officers’ deadly encounter with Alton Sterling outside a convenience store in July 2016.

Officer Blane Salamoni shot Sterling six times during a struggle. Officer Howie Lake II helped wrestle Sterling to the ground but didn’t fire his weapon.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Tuesday that his office isn’t charging either officer. The Justice Department ruled out federal criminal charges last year.

Both officers have remained on paid administrative leave since the shooting.