Mississippi State to play for the National Championship after rallying to beat Louisville

COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 30: Jazzmun Holmes #10 and Victoria Vivians #35 of the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs celebrate with their team after defeating the Louisville Cardinals in the semifinals of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on March 30, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. The Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs defeated the Louisville Cardinals 73-63. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Teaira McCowan had 21 points and 25 rebounds to help Mississippi State reach the national championship game for the second straight year with a 73-63 overtime win over Louisville on Friday night.

Down three points, Roshunda Johnson hit a 3-pointer from the wing to tie the game at 59 with seven seconds left in regulation. Louisville’s Myisha Hines-Allen then drove the length of the floor but missed a layup as time ran out with McCowan dogging her.

In overtime, the Bulldogs asserted themselves and Morgan William, who hit the game-winning shot in OT last year in the Final Four to end UConn’s 111-game winning streak, made two free throws in the last minute to help Mississippi State (37-1) pull away.

Louisville (36-3) managed just one basket on 10 shots in the extra period.

McCowan broke the rebounding mark set by Charlotte Smith of North Carolina in 1994 when Mississippi State’s 6-foot-7 center grabbed her 24th board.

Asia Durr scored 18 for Louisville (36-3), which was making its third appearance in the Final Four. Jazmine Jones added 15.