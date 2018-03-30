× Loved ones gather for vigil as house fire investigation continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People plan on gathering Friday afternoon to remember the those taken in deadly house fire as officials continue investigation.

Children’s toys still sit outside the home on Inman Cove that 66-year-old Patricia Baker shared with her husband and daughter.

Things turned tragic here Thursday morning when 5 people inside became victims of a deadly fire.

This security camera video from a house across the street captured the first smoke coming from the home and the time firefighters arrived.

Neighbors say they got there quickly.

Isiah Williams’ next door home is just feet away.

“The smoke woke me up about 3:30. It came through my bedroom window. Woke me up and I came outside. That’s when I saw firefighters cutting holes in the roof,” Williams said.

Neighbors say firefighters brought out the adults first then the older boys and finally a 4 year old.

That little boy, Travis, didn’t make it.

He died along with his great grandmother Patricia Baker and Baker’s 43-year-old daughter Patrice Graham.

13-year-old Christyon Johnson and 12-year-old Charles Johnson remain in LeBonheur.

“They had three bodies out in the yard working on them. They was trying to revive them,” Williams said.

Firefighters are still investigating what happened and haven’t released an official cause of the fire.

One neighbor told us the Bakers had electrical problems in the past and they wonder if that may have started the fire.

Firefighters are not saying and they have not determined if there was a working smoke detector in the house.

Security bars can be seen on the windows and doors but no word if they may have prevented those inside from getting out.

Neighbors say Patricia Baker worked as a tax preparer for a while.

Her husband, who was working when the fire broke out, is an overnight security guard.

“They were real friendly and had grand children over there all the time,” Williams said.

In fact neighbors tell us other grand kids had been at the house earlier that night but ended up leaving. Had they stayed, they may have been victims as well.

At 6 the family will gather at the same home to remember those lost.