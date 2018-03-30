Live at 9: Recreating ‘I Am A Man’, Tyler Perry & Tattooman Paige

Legislative update

It has been a busy week in Nashville where state lawmakers have been debating marijuana and monuments, along with TennCare benefits and several other important topics.

Senator Lee Harris and Rep. Mark White stopped by Live at 9 to talk about it.

Recreating ‘I Am A Man’

It’s been 50 years since sanitation workers took to the streets of downtown Memphis with their now-iconic signs that read “I Am A Man”. That landmark moment will soon be recreated to mark MLK 50.

Dwania Kyles and Christopher Gray gave us all the details.

Tyler Perry’s ‘Acrimony’

Tyler Perry’s latest film hits the big screen Friday and it’s something new for the movie mogul. Taraji P. Henson is a woman scorned and out for revenge in the new thriller “Acrimony”.

Spring Bling Comedy Jam

Tattooman Paige got his start by building fans online and now he is filling comedy clubs and venues all across the country. He will be in Memphis for the Spring Bling Comedy Jam this Saturday.

Author Chat: Dr. David Kerns

A gripping new novel examines how the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior was felt across the whole country. Dr. David Kerns’ new novel “Fortnight on Maxwell Street” is set in Chicago during the days surrounding Dr. King’s death.