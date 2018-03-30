× Grizzlies winning streak ends with loss at Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and Dante Exum had a season-high 21 to lead the Utah Jazz over the Memphis Grizzlies, 107-97 on Friday night.

The Jazz clung to a 96-91 lead in the fourth quarter before Exum made a short jumper and then used his speed to make a layup and put the game out of reach.

Exum played strong defense and was just one short of his career best as he shot 8 of 10 in the absence of Ricky Rubio.

Joe Ingles, playing the point, had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Royce O’Neale added 13 points for the Jazz, who are jockeying for playoff position in the Western Conference.

Marc Gasol missed just one shot _ a long 3-pointer _ in scoring 28 points, but didn’t play in the fourth quarter when the Grizzlies may have needed him the most.

MarShon Brooks had 24 points after scoring a team-high 21 points Wednesday against the Trail Blazers in his first NBA game since April 16, 2014. He is averaging more than a point a minute during his 10-day contract.

In each of their last two home games _ losses to lowly Atlanta and a depleted Boston squad _ the Jazz failed to score a basket in the final 2:25 and gave up leads down the stretch.

This time, Exum, in just his eighth game after preseason shoulder surgery, made sure the Jazz didn’t need to sweat it.

The Jazz swept the season series with the Grizzlies, 3-0.

Gasol made his first eight shots, including four 3-pointers. The Memphis center gave the Grizzlies a 64-60 lead in the third quarter with two more jumpers beyond the arc after his first miss of the game. Memphis trailed by as many as 17 in the first half.

Grizzlies had won consecutive games for the first time since mid-January but played with mostly reserves down the stretch.