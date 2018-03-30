50 people attend vigil for Inman Cove fire victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – About 50 people packed Inman Cove Friday evening at the site of a deadly house that claimed the lives of three people Thursday.

The mother of youngest victim, four-year-old Travis Murrell Jr., lay on the ground clutching her sister for support as she cried, “My baby!”

Her stepmother, Trina Wright, looked on with others.

“I can’t feel her pain, but I can definitely be a comfort,” she said.

Candles spelled out the names of all three victims and about a dozen balloons were released into the sky at sunset.

The 13-year-old and 12-year-old brothers who survived the fire remained at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital as of Friday night.

“We all just praying for them. We love them and we just have to continue to pray for them,” said Mary Pugh, whose husband preaches at the church the fire victims attended.

The fire didn’t just claim three lives, but three generations of a family – a great-grandmother, a grandmother and a grandson.

It’s a hard story to relate to, but some can’t help but try.

“My wife just lost her mom so I know how it is to lose a family,” said Mario Denton, who helped organize the vigil.

The Memphis Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still unknown.