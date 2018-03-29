× Violent start to the day as authorities investigate several early morning shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders across the city had a busy night, responding to multiple shootings that left several people injured.

The first one happened around 12:30 at IHOP in the 1200 block of Shelby Drive near the Southland Mall. The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center but so far the extent of their injuries remains unclear.

About 45 minutes later, another person was taken to the hospital after shots rang out at a home in the 800 block of Nonconnah Road.

Police are also investigating another shooting that sent another man to the hospital. That crime happened in the 2300 block of Hunter Street around 1:45 a.m.

Investigators there have not released any suspect information or a motive for the shooting.

Finally, shots were also reported at the Mapco gas station at the corner of Airways and Winchester Avenue.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.