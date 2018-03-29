Teachers and students react to fully-funded projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teachers and students shared their excitement for their fully-funded projects after a company donated $29 million to a popular classroom crowdfunding website.

Staying stocked in the classroom can be tough leaving many teachers like Lekeshia Alexander to dig in their own pockets just to get things done but DonorsChoose.org is changing that.

"3 years ago I got my project funded through donor choose now I use it every year," Alexander said.

At one point it was the best kept secret but now the secret is out and teachers in the Mid-South are logging on, posting their needs, and sharing their projects.

"I was really in shock to see how many people were so generous," Alexander said.

On Tuesday a cryptocurrency company named Ripple, made some noise on the site by giving $29 million dollars to over 35,000 projects on the website. Companies like Verizon, Dick's Sporting Goods also began to match or fully fund projects for teachers.

"The next morning I got the email that they gave 29 million there was a PS it said if you have another project launch it now," Alexander said.

Raleigh Egypt needed new band equipment. Then just like that the project as funded overnight, thanks to Ripple. Mrs. Ratchford's kids over at Kate Bonds Elementary wanted headphones and Mrs Rogers English class will finally get the binders they needed.

"Now it's time for me to get my project launched. I’ve also called other teachers and said hey if you have a need this is time to post it. It will get funded now," Alexander said.

Alexander says it’s all about timing and there's no better time than the present to ride the wave of generosity.

Alexander says her most recent project was a field trip for her students to main event. That project was funded in full by an anonymous donor shortly before Ripple made its donation.