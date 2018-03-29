× MFD: Children, several adults injured in Orange Mound house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple fire trucks and ambulances responded to an early morning fire that reportedly left several people injured, including children.

The blaze happened at a home in the 1200 block of Inman Cove around 3:30 a.m.

At 5 a.m., WREG’s Nina Harrelson reported at least eight fire trucks were still on the scene along with multiple Memphis Police Department officers and ambulances.

Authorities have not said how many people were in the home or how many were injured in the blaze. However they did confirm that three ambulances transported children to the burn unit at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Several adults were also rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

HAPPENING NOW: Several people hurt in a house fire on Inman Cove near Orange Mound. We don’t have an exact count, but MFD confirms children and adults were taken to hospitals. I’m live again at 5:30, 6 and 6:30 w/ details. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/sQ3wgT64Q3 — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) March 29, 2018