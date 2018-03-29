× Police: Person punched after trying to stop Walgreen’s thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police responded to a local Walgreen’s store early Thursday morning after an individual was attacked trying to stop a thief.

The incident happened at the store located at 5080 Stage Road around 5:45 a.m.

When authorities arrived, those inside said a man filled a shopping cart with items and then proceeded to leave the store without paying. An individual nearby tried to intervene and was punched in the face by the suspect.

The man fled the scene with a woman in a gray SUV.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.