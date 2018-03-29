× Police: One dead, another injured following southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting late Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to Cognac Cove and Bordeaux Lane around 10 p.m. after receiving a shots fired call. When they arrived, they discovered two victims – one dead inside a black Nissan and the other at a nearby home.

The second victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim told police the pair were following three men when they opened fire.

Police did not provide any details on the suspects.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.