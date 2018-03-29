× Photo: Police searching for person of interest in North Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are actively searching for an individual they consider a person of interest in a recent homicide, but they need your help.

On Wednesday, police released a photo of the person’s vehicle.

According to reports, someone inside that car opened fire on Kiara Holmes as she entered Lane Market in the 700 block of Lane Avenue Monday evening. Holmes was shot multiple times and later died from her injuries at the Regional Medical Center.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.