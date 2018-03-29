Live at 9: ‘The Mountaintop’, Memphis Rox & a history mystery

‘The Mountaintop’

As Memphis and the world get ready to mark MLK 50, Katori Hall brings her Broadway hit “The Mountaintop” to the stage right here in her hometown. The play imagines what might have happened the day Dr. King was assassinated.

Larry Bates plays Dr. King and Emerald Rose Sullivan plays the motel maid, Camae.

Love wins

Struggling in your marriage? Therapist Beverly McManus says love does win if you let it.

She’s out with a new book called “Love Wins: Hope and Healing for Your Marriage” to help you work through your pain and heartbreak so that you can find love again.

Memphis Rox

A multi-million dollar investment in a South Memphis neighborhood is inspiring a community to not only get active but get involved with each other. We’re live on location at Memphis Rox, the new climbing facility in the Soulsville neighborhood.

‘I was Anastasia’

Was she or wasn’t she? A new novel spins a page-turning story about a woman who spent years claiming to be a Russian royal. “I was Anastasia” by Ariel Lawhon is inspired by the real mystery from history.