Former officer accused of rape a no show for closing arguments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Memphis police officer on trial for raping a woman more than a decade ago failed to show up for court on the same day attorneys were scheduled to deliver final arguments in his case.

WREG’s Andrew Ellison said court proceedings were scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., but as of 11:40 a.m. Bridges Randle still had not appeared.

His attorney was reportedly having trouble reaching him.

Despite the absence, the judge told the jury they cannot “infer anything” and instructed attorneys to continue their closing arguments without him.

It took 17 years for the case against Randle to go to trial due to the rape kit backlog discovered several years ago by WREG.

Once tested, the rape kit linked Randle to the rape. He has denied the rape charge, saying the sex was consensual.

On Wednesday, we Randle chose not take the stand to testify.

The case is expected to be handed over to the jury on Thursday.