Former Marked Tree teacher accused of having sex with students pleads guilty, gets probation

MARKED TREE, Ark. — A teacher in Marked Tree, Arkansas will have to register as a sex offender after accepting a plea deal.

As part of the deal, Jessie Goline, a former art teacher at Marked Tree High School, agreed to plead guilty to sexual indecency with a child charges. She was also sentenced to three and a half years of probation.

When the news first came to light, the Arkansas State Police told WREG they started investigating Goline after at least one teenage boy made allegations of having a “sexual liaison” with her. The activity allegedly included rendezvous at her Jonesboro home and the exchange of numerous sexually explicit text messages.

Parents told WREG there were other students as well, possibly as many as three or four.

In May, Marked Tree High administrators placed her on leave.

