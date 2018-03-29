× Family members say they weren’t notified about flowers removed from Corinth cemetery

CORINTH, Miss. — Family members say they weren’t properly notified about flowers being removed for spring cleaning at a Corinth cemetery so close to Easter Sunday.

There’s little color and barely any flowers at Forrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

“Many people might think there is nothing to this, because it’s just flowers on a grave. But if you’ve ever buried a child or somebody you love, this is horrible. This place looks like a ghost town, and it doesn’t look like this normally,” mother Angie Wills said.

Wills’ son, Rickey Parks, has been buried at Forrest Memorial Park Cemetery for 16 years.

She said Wills died in a horrible accident.

“He was almost 14-year-old.”

His space, like dozens of others, was colorless and the flower vase was empty.

“It’s hard enough to even come out here and visit. But to look at that? I mean, really?” questioned Wills.

Wills says she found out from a relative the flowers were gone .

She’s upset, because she does not believe loved ones were notified properly to remove their things from sites for the cemetery’s spring cleaning.

“We own the vases. The people bought that, we’ve paid for that,” she explained.

She isn’t the only who is upset.

Julie Weatherbee was in town from Florida replacing flowers on her grandparents’ graves.

She learned from a post on Facebook they were removed.

“It’s sad, because it’s Easter and nobody has got flowers,” Weatherbee said.

We talked to a spokesperson for the cemetery by phone, but they declined to interview on camera.

He told us there is a sign that says people were supposed to pick up their things before March 15 and could return them March 30.

He claims he spent more than $1,000 publicizing the cleaning and took out ads publicizing the cleaning in the local newspaper.

Wills says not everyone looks at the paper but hopes to raise awareness for other family members before the holiday weekend.

“Just give the people a chance to come out here and put some flowers on these graves if they choose to again,” she said.

Wills says there were plenty of other ways to inform people like posting to Facebook or sending a memo to people at their homes.

She plans to get flowers at her son’s grave before the weekend.