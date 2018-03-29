Downtown businesses hope MLK50 events bring in large crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on Memphis to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Just feet from where the icon was assassinated, Central Barbeque feeds visitors who come to remember and honor him.

"We'll do anywhere from 1,800 to 2,000 slabs of ribs and about 38 to 4,000 pounds of pork shoulder," Bill Taras, manager of Central BBQ's Downtown location.

Taras says they're preparing to potentially double that.

It's not just the food to think about.

Getting to work is another issue.

"If they're 15 minutes from here then they should probably leave at least an hour early, because it's going to be really hard with limited parking. We have a parking area in the back," Taras said.

Memphis Police tell us they're encouraging commerce in the area to continue.

In another part of town Michael Jones, General Manager of Front Street Deli, is also expecting more traffic, especially from people who are walking.

"I'm expecting quite a few people," Jones said. "I'm making sure I have everything stocked and ready to go."

Other businesses we talked to that would not go on camera said they`re still hoping to get more clarification about possible closures of what to expect.

We reached out to MPD and have not heard back.

But everyone believes it will be a powerful week for our city.

"I think it means a lot to us," Jones said.

"I just hope it's going to be a great week for Memphis," added Taras.