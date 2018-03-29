× Accused shooter claims self defense in fatal shooting near Bartlett

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — No charges will be filed in the shooting death of a man near Bartlett Elementary on Wednesday, Shelby County authorities said Thursday.

Denzel Jordan, 21, told deputies he fired in self-defense.

Jeremy Williams, 25, was found dead on the ground at a house on Piper’s Green Lane. He had been shot several times.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Jordan’s house and found 33 grams of marijuana in a glass jar. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.