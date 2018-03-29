× AAA report gives insight into extent of distracted driving

NEW YORK — Robye Nothnagel has spent months trying to rehabilitate her body.

Last year she walking across the street when a teenager, who was texting and driving, hit her. The accident broke her pelvis and tibia.

“I started in a wheelchair, went to a walker, but now I’m walking.”

A new report from AAA finds more than 90 percent of people believe distracted driving is dangerous, but most people don’t always follow their own advice.

In the survey 49 percent admitted to recently talking on the phone while driving. The number of drivers who admit talking on a cell phone regularly or fairly often while driving is up 46 percent since 2013.

Another 35 percent said they sent a text or email when they were behind the wheel.

Tamra Johnson from AAA says a smartphone isn’t the only distraction. Moving things around in your car, using your entertainment system and even talking to another passenger can be dangerous.

“So drivers really have to be aware. Anything that takes their hand off the wheel, eyes, and attention off the road is a distraction and they need to make sure that they cut that out,” she said.

Still recuperating, Nothnagel has joined an effort to get people people to do just that.

“I felt compelled as a survivor to do something to create awareness,” she said.

The simple message: stash it.