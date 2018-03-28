Three people treated after Midtown crash involving ambulance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the Regional Medical Center around midnight after a crash involving an EMHC ambulance.

The accident happened at Poplar Avenue and Cleveland in Midtown.

According to a witness, the ambulance was driving west on Poplar with its lights on when the collision occurred. The impact sent the ambulance into a pole and reportedly flipped the second vehicle. Both vehicles sustained damage.

The ambulance was not transporting anyone at the time, the witness said.

Three people were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.