The Brooks Brothers lead the Grizzlies to their 2nd straight win

MEMPHIS – MarShon Brooks scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter in his first game with Memphis, helping the lowly Grizzlies beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-103 on Wednesday night.

Brooks made each of his four 3-point attempts in the final period in his first NBA appearance since April 16, 2014, with the Lakers. He signed a 10-day contract with Memphis on Tuesday.

Dillon Brooks had 18 points for the Grizzlies (21-54), who earned their second straight win.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 42 points and Wade Baldwin IV added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Baldwin scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter as Portland (46-29) stretched its lead to seven points on several occasions.

But MarShon Brooks stepped up down the stretch and Portland struggled at the free-throw line in the final minutes.

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, who had 41 points in Tuesday’s win over New Orleans, was not with the team after the birth of his son.