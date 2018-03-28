TBI: Young adults commit 53 percent of violent crimes in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows teenagers and young adults are committing more violent crimes in Shelby County compared to any other age group.

The TBI said young people are responsible for more than half of violent crimes in Shelby County, with murder and robbery topping the list.

According to the report, 53.2 percent of violent crimes so far this year in Shelby County have been committed by people under 24 years of age. Murder and robbery topped the list with 57.1 percent and 73.7 percent respectively.

WREG’s Alex Coleman and Marybeth Conley sat down with Bill Gibbons of the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission to talk about these stats and to get answers on what is being done to combat this problem.

