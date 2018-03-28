× Man dressed as Walgreen’s employee locks woman in garbage chute, robs store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man dressed like a Walgreen’s associate robbed the Summer Avenue location of thousands of dollars after allegedly stuffing a real employee in the garbage chute.

The incident happened on March 23 at the store in the 5400 block of Summer Avenue.

The employee said the man was waiting for her inside the stocking area of the business. When she got close enough, he came out of hiding, put a gun to the back of her head and demanded her cellphone and the keys to the safe.

Impatient, he grabbed the keys himself out of her pocket and then locked her inside the garbage chute.

Surveillance video showed the suspect then unlocking the safe, grabbing approximately $6,400 in cash and then returning to the garbage chute to let the employee out. He then left though a back exit.

Officers said the suspect was described as a black male in his 30s, 5’10” and 175 pounds with dreadlocks. He was wearing a Walgreen’s employee gray jacket, wool hat, blue shirt, black pants and tan shoes.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.