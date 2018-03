× Sheriff’s office: Bartlett Elementary on lockdown after nearby fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Elementary is on lockdown after a fatal shooting near the school Wednesday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

One victim was reported dead on the scene. One person is in custody, sheriff’s spokesman Earle Farrell said.

The shooting happened on Piper’s Green Lane. That is just outside Bartlett city limits in the county, and about a block away from the school.

Shooting in Old Pecan Grove neighborhood in Shelby Co. one person dead, one in custody. This video shows how close the scene is to Bartlett Elementary. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/HpVni054yP — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) March 28, 2018