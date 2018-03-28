× Preacher caught in backseat with 16-year-old boy; accused of sending him porn

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – Police say 25-year-old Corey Mathews described himself as a man of the cloth, but Jamya Hunter knows him simply as the clerk at a local convenience store.

“He used to ring stuff up and he, like, passed out the food,” said Hunter.

If you believe police, Mathews passed out more than food.

They arrested him Tuesday for allegedly sending sexually explicit images to a 16-year-old boy.

“He was weird, like, kind of creepy. Somebody you would stay away from,” Hunter said of Mathews.

Police said they found Mathews in the backseat of a car with the 16-year-old boy around 2 a.m. Sunday.

“Weren’t anything was going on, but it still gave a mere suspicion,” said Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith.

It was enough to spark an investigation. Police began taking a closer look at Mathews and obtained a warrant to search his cellphone after he failed to explain why the underage boy was with him.

“Mr. Mathews had apparently been sending this young man inappropriate photos and messages,” said Smith.

WREG couldn’t locate Mathews Wednesday, but a woman who claims to know him said he isn’t a pastor, but does do some preaching.

She described him as a “good man” and said he wasn’t guilty.

Police said Mathews has bonded out of jail and is next due in court on May 4.