Memphis bike-share program announces prices, station map

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new bike-share system launching in Memphis this spring announced its prices Wednesday and released a station map on its website.

Explore Bike Share will stock 600 bikes at 60 stations across Memphis and West Memphis. The locations include Downtown, South Memphis, Cooper-Young, Orange Mound, Overton Square and Crosstown and were determined based on criteria including solar power accessibility, density, proximity to other transit options, neighborhood usage and suggestions from Memphians.

The nonprofit system claims to be the first and largest of its kind in the nation, using bikes manufactured by BCycle fueled by solar power with touchscreens that capture data related to miles ridden, calories burned, and popular routes.

Costs for the bike-share are:

Single Ride: $5

Weekly Membership: $12

Monthly Membership: $15

Annual Membership: $120

If more than 60 minutes pass before the user docks their bike at a station, overtime usage fees will apply, the company says. However, users may dock from one station to the next to ensure their hourly allowance does not expire.

