Flash Flood Watch issued for entire Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the entire Mid-South area ahead of heavy rain that’s expected throughout the day.

The alert will be in active starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday and will continue until Thursday evening.

The agency said anywhere from three to five inches of rain is expected with some areas receiving even more. This means roads in low-lying areas could accumulate standing water. Flooding along rivers will also be possible.

There is also the possibility of some strong to severe storms south of I-40 this afternoon an through the evening hours.

A Flood Advisory is also active for those areas along the Mississippi River.