Fire crews battle blaze at vacant downtown apartment building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire officials are now investigating after crew worked to douse a fire in Downtown Memphis overnight.

The blaze happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday at a vacant apartment building on Hamlin Place near Exchange.

Officials have not released any official word on whether anyone was injured in the blaze, but our crew was there as one fire fighter was escorted to an ambulance. If injured, it did not appear to be life threatening.

Fire fighters on the scene say the person who may be responsible for setting the fire has been detained.

It’s unclear if he has been taken into police custody.