Driver charged with vehicular homicide after two-car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver was charged with vehicular homicide and several other serious charges following a deadly two-car crash Tuesday evening.

According to police, Williesha Todd was traveling down New Horn Lake Road near Brantley when she saw a piece of metal in the road and tried to swerve. She reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to spin out and hit a second vehicle.

The passenger in her car – identified by police as 29-year-old Crystal Todd – died from her injuries.

Williesha Todd and the driver of the second vehicle were rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. An 11-year-old boy in Todd’s car was also critically injured and taken to the emergency room at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Todd was charged with reckless vehicular homicide, two counts of reckless aggravated assault, driving without a licsense and not having insurance.

All three victims rushed to the hospital are expected to be okay.