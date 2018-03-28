Does It Work: The Pane Dr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amy Burress, makeup artist and hair stylist at High Point Salon, knows the importance of keeping her station clean.

"First impressions are everything. When you have a new client or when you have a regular client, you don't want to come in and it be nasty."

When you're at the salon or even at your house, hairdryers are blowing, hairsprays are being sprayed and sometimes "even the mousses. When we spray a mousse, it might fly out."

Ultimately some of it will end up on your counter tops and mirrors.

We wanted to see if the Pane Dr. could quickly clean up hairspray residue from her mirrors between clients.

The product came with one ribbed-texture microfiber pad plus a scrubber pad.

"I like that it's not flimsy. It has a good hold to it."

Since we were going to test it on her vintage station mirror, she placed the soft microfiber pad over the scrubber pad.

"Our ladies love hairspray so we're gonna go all over."

Then it was time to clean the mirror.

According to the directions, we only needed to spray a small amount of water onto the surface, then wipe. No cleaning spray needed.

"It looks like it's almost smudge proof, and that's always a good thing."

After a few quick wipes, Burress flipped it over to use the squeegee for a streak free clean. Plus, it was able to get behind the lights and into the corners.She was even able to remove the microfiber scrubber to quickly clean her handheld mirror plus the hooded hairdryers.

"It's the convenience of having something that you can just pop in and pop out."

all while using no chemicals. Just water!

"Super easy, super affordable, and multipurpose, and you can't beat that.

Pane Dr., you passed the Does It Work test.