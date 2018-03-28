× DeSoto school employee charged with public intoxication at job

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — An Overpark Elementary School employee was arrested at the school and charged with public intoxication, DeSoto County authorities confirmed.

The incident happened Friday, county officials said.

The employee, who was not identified, worked in a support position at the school. No students were present or involved, the county said.

Overpark Elementary is on Forest Hill-Irene Road near Stateline Road in Olive Branch.