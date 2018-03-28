× CITY WATCH: Police searching for missing 94-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a 94-year-old man who was last seen going to a doctor’s appointment Wednesday afternoon.

Collins Jackson left his home in the 3000 block of Mon Cheri around 1:30 p.m.

Jackson never arrived at the doctor’s office, and his loved one’s say he hasn’t returned home.

He was last seen in a cream 2002 Cadillac Seville.

Jackson is described as 5 foot 6 and 140 pounds.

His right eye is brown, and his left eye is blue.

Anyone who knows about Jackson’s whereabouts can call the Memphis Police Department at (901)-636-4479.

We will update you as more information becomes available.