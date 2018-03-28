Teachers’ projects in local classrooms boosted by $29 million donation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of classroom projects across the nation, many of them in Mid-South schools, are now funded after a new cryptocurrency company made a $29 million donation to DonorsChoose.org.

Blockchain technology startup Ripple donated enough money Tuesday to fund every live project on DonorsChoose.org.

That means that Mr. Ellis’ band students at Raleigh-Egypt High School can now afford instrument mouthpieces and drumsticks, Mrs. Ratchford’s kids at Kate Bond Elementary can have headphones and Mrs. Rogers’ English language learners at Oakhaven Elementary can have three-ring binders and pencils, for instance.

Those are just three of the dozens of small classroom projects in local schools funded by the donation.

Started in 2000, DonorsChoose.org allows teachers to request money for classroom needs. More than 35,000 projects have been funded by donors on the site.

Wednesday, more companies including Verizon and Dick’s have jumped in to help new projects get started and are offering to match new contributions to meet their goals.