Student arrested after stolen gun found at Fairley High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student was arrested after he reportedly brought a gun to a local school.

According to authorities, the gun was discovered around 9 a.m. Monday morning at Fairley High School.

They didn’t identify the student due to his age or say why he was initially searched.

Police said the gun had been reported stolen in Arkansas.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school property, theft of property under $1,000 and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.