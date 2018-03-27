× Shelby County parents express concerns about TNReady test

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Shelby County parents concerned TNReady won’t be fair for their children in special education classes.

They say the state’s guidelines are too generic and cause confusion.

“Please don’t set these children up for failure,” a parent said.

Parents expressed concerns that the TN Ready test isn’t tailored for their children in special education classes.

They told WREG the state has yet to contact them about how their child would be tested next month.

Instead, they found out at a Westhaven Elementary PTO meeting.

“We’re always the last to know what’s going on,” a parent said.

School officials reportedly told them every student would be tested, even if they are non-verbal and would use their eyes to indicate their answer.

“A lot of our special needs students have involuntary eye movement as it is. A lot our autistic children won’t even look at you in the eye,”

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Education told us federal law requires students take a state exam.

“Students with significant cognitive disabilities take an alternative assessment,” the spokesperson said.

They added, “We offer a variety of accommodations for students with disabilities on the traditional TNReady exam, which are used based on their IEP.”

“You can’t even get them to sit still let alone listen to a teacher read a story and ask them questions,” a parent said.

Parents told us they plan on fighting this until they can get better clarification or change.

“Nashville, come down and talk to us. Have a panel of parents that we can express things. We know our children better than you do,” the parent said.