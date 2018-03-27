× Police searching for possibly kidnapped woman after reported assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are actively searching for a Mid-South woman believed to have been kidnapped.

Around 7 p.m. Monday, a witness dialed 911 after they witnessed Tiffanie Carney being assaulted in her 2004 Honda Accord in the 6000 block of Summer Ridge Drive. She was in the passenger seat while her alleged abductor – Joe Willis – was reportedly in the driver’s seat.

Willis reportedly had a gun in his possession.

It’s unclear if or how the two knew each other.

The four-door Honda Accord is Navy blue, with a gray front bumper and possible TN tags.

Carney is described as being 5’4″, 130 pounds with shoulder length brown hair and green eyes.

A description for Willis was not released.

If you know anything, please call Memphis police at (901) 545-2677.