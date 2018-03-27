× Police: Mom left partially covered 6-month-old in community college parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young woman is facing serious charges after allegedly leaving a baby in a vehicle in the Southwest Tennessee Community College parking lot.

According to police, they were called to the Macon Cove campus last week after someone noticed the 6-month-old alone in the car. The vehicle was turned off and locked.

In the back seat, the infant was partially covered with a blanket and had a black string tied around its neck, which was attached to a pacifier.

The child’s mother – Jamieka Cooks – was located by campus police inside a classroom.

She was escorted back to her car and taken into custody.

She was charged with leaving a child unattended in a vehicle and aggravated child abuse-neglect.