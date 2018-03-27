× Police: Man stabbed, female suspect still at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old man was rushed to the Regional Medical Center after being stabbed early Tuesday morning.

According to police, they responded to an injured party call in the 1400 block of Lyceum just before 4 a.m. That’s where they discovered the man suffering from a stab wound.

Authorities learned the alleged attacker was a known female who fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is still at large.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.